Lawrence "Larry" O'Brian
Horseheads, NY - Age 88, of Horseheads, NY passed away on September 2, 2019 peacefully at home. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 50 years, Agnes Button O'Brian, several brothers and sisters-in-law. Larry is survived by his children Debi O'Brian (Horseheads), Bonita Warner (Burkeshire, NY), Suann Subowski (Charlotte, NC), James O'Brian (Santa Cruz, CA), 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 brothers and several nieces and nephews. Larry is retired from Corning, Inc where he worked for 45 years. Larry enjoyed training and showing horses in roping, team roping, team penning and gaming events. Larry enjoyed taking his grandson to high school rodeos and playing cards with family and friends. Larry enjoyed square dancing and old country music. Larry was a member of the Horseheads Granger and Chemung County Posse. His services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd, Painted Post, NY 14870. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019