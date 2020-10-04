Lawrence R Sewalt
Corning - Lawrence R Sewalt - "Larry", 82, of Corning, NY passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Arnot Ogden Hospital Elmira, NY.
Larry, the son of Harry Charles and Theresa Margaret (Hampel), was born October 11, 1937, in Elmira NY. He spent his entire life as a resident of Elmira until 2017 when he moved to Corning. He was retired from Fairway Springs of Horseheads, NY where he worked for 47 years as Machinist and Supervisor.
During his time in Corning, he looked forward to his lunches (Jim Beam and Coke with a to-go box) at the Woodhouse He also enjoyed the lake, loved his family, and animals. He especially enjoyed camping with his Hidden Pond Campground family in Ovid, NY. He was a member of the National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion and the Elks Club in Elmira.
Larry is survived by his brother, Harry Charles of Chemung. Daughters, Dawn E Comfort of Corning, Diane M Kedrowitsch of Elmira, 4 grandchildren ~ Jessica M. Warrick of Corning, Brad W Comfort of Charlotte, NC, Brittany (Erway) Young of Lenoir, NC and Gretchen M Kedrowitsch of Elmira, 6 great-grandchildren. His Stepchildren Chrissy Rychel of Elmira Shaun Rychel Sr of Perkasie, PA and 4 children. Several nieces and nephews also survive
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the SPCA, 2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903