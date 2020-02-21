|
Lawrence Steven Burgess
Canton, PA - Lawrence Steven Burgess, age 71, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bradford County Manor. He was born on May 26, 1948 in Elmira, NY, a son of Andrew and Mildred (Skelly) Burgess. Lawrence worked as a welder for Powers Manufacturing and Quik Fill in Lawrenceville.
Lawrence is survived by his daughter Lois Burgess of Westfield; a granddaughter, Angel Hill; a brother, Ralph Burgess of Ogdensburg; and a sister, Laura (Gene) Pallone of Elmira. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Guy Burgess; a sister, Gloria Mires; and a son Lawrence Burgess.
Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 12-1pm at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA. A memorial service will follow immediately at 1:00pm. Burial will take place in Mainesburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Lois Burgess 116 First St. Westfield, PA 16950 to go towards his granddaughter's education fund. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020