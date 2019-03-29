|
Lawrence W, "Larry" Madden
Elmira Heights - Lawrence "Larry" Madden Age 60 of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Monday March 25th, 2019 after losing a courageous battle with cancer. Larry was born in Corning, on October 2nd 1958, the son of the late Lawrence R. Madden and JoAnne E. Madden. He was predeceased by his beloved wife and soulmate Barbara (Ricks) Madden. He is survived by his devoted and loving daughter Breanne (Frank) Queeno of Tonawanda, NY; sister Kathy (Jeff) Williams of Greenville, OH; sister Karen (Mark) Hagan of Elmira, NY; brother Robert Madden of New Port Richey, FL; and many nieces and nephews who loved "Uncle Larry". He is also survived by the light of his life, grandson Frankie, who brought him much laughter, pride, and joy. Larry worked at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center as a Desktop Support Field Services Agent where he developed many close bonds of friendship. He also enjoyed time with his dear friends at the Elbow Room on Fridays after work. He loved the Yankees, dogs, NASCAR, rock music, and spending time at the lake. Larry was a loyal, selfless friend that you could always laugh and cry with. He had the biggest heart and left a lasting impression on anyone he met. He stayed strong through his battle, never complaining, but finally he was reunited with his wife Barb where he always wanted to be. Their memory will live on with laughter and tears. All are welcome to funeral services to be held at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY with calling hours on Thursday April 4th from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in his honor on Saturday April 6th at St. Mary Our Mother church in Horseheads at 10am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Children's Miracle Network and any tributes can be left at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
