Lee S. "Herkie" McDonald
Elmira - Age 72, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Steuben Center in Bath NY. Lee was born and raised in Big Flats, a son of the late Carlos and Betty (Sherwood) McDonald. He is also predeceased by his brother Lawrence McDonald and stepson Daniel M. Kennedy, Jr. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Roberta Jane "B.J." McDonald; daughter and her family, Sarah J. and Douglas Taxiera of High Point NC with children, Jack and Sophia; stepsons, Kevin C. Kennedy of Elmira with wife Nally and children, Shannon and Brian; John B. Kennedy of Palm Springs CA; Dan's daughter, Caitlin Kennedy of Charlotte NC; along with several cousins and many dear friends. Lee was a 1965 graduate of Horseheads High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U. S. Navy, proudly serving in Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star Medal and the Purple Heart Medal. Lee had a career in human services, retiring as a residential director with the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. Lee was an avid gardener, taking great pride in the flowers he grew. A Funeral Mass will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 33 E. First Street, Corning NY, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A celebration of Lee's life will follow at 12:00 noon at the Big Flats American Legion, 45 Olcott Road S., Big Flats, which will include military honors. A graveside service will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Lee with a donation to either Christ Episcopal Church, Corning, Big Flats American Legion, or the Vietnam Veterans of America, 1200 Davis Street, Elmira NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Mar. 10, 2019