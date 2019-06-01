|
Leland I Pike
- - Age 84 passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. He was born April 16, 1935, to the late Leland I. Pike Sr. and Mae Louise Corey Pike.
Leland was predeceased by his first wife Carol J. Shuart Pike, son Leland I. Pike III and daughter Kathleen M. Evans.
Survived by second wife, Judy Spako Whittaker Pike; children, Alicia (Eric) Feiock, Mari (Lou) Parmelee, Garrett Pike, Sandra (Joe) Hostrander, Denise (Jon) Dittler; step-children, Mike (Julie) Whittaker and Brandy (Chris) Faulkner; 26 grandchildren, 63 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and 5 step-grandchildren.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019