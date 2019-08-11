Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Lelia Doris (Comfort) Andrews


1925 - 2019
Lelia Doris (Comfort) Andrews Obituary
Lelia Doris (Comfort) Andrews

Horseheads - Lelia Doris (Comfort) Andrews was born January 10, 1925 in Penn Yan, NY the daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Rogers) Welch. She passed away on Thursday August 8, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her first husband James Comfort Sr,; second husband Duane Andrews; brothers Chet and Ray Welch. She is survived by her loving children: Sharon (Dan) Spencer, Jim (Sheila) Comfort Jr. JoAnne Comfort, Gary (Linda) Comfort and Diane Comfort; 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She retired from the Chemung County Department of Social Services after 26 years of dedicated service as a supervisor. She was a faithful member of the Pine City Baptist Church. Family and friends are invited to gather at the Olthof Funeral Home 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral services honoring Lelia's life will follow the visitation at 7 pm. Pastor Sabrina Smith will officiate. She will be laid to rest in the Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
