Lena F. Newkirk
Spring Hill, FL - Passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 94. Lena was born on February 15, 1925, the daughter of Walter and Clara Spencer. She is predeceased by her husband Francis and son Jay. Lena is a survived by sons Guy and Ron (Mary), Niece Beverly Quick (Tom), daughter-in-law Christine Newkirk, Grandchildren Gary (Merideth) and Colleen Micieli (AJ), several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2019