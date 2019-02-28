|
|
Lena Mae Robinson
Springfield, MA - September 1, 1924 - February 18, 2019
On the morning of February 18, 2019 Lena Mae Smith Robinson peacefully ascended to a new and everlasting life. She was born in Elmira, NY to the late Henderson and Anna (Shines) Smith of Laurens County, GA. After graduating from the Elmira Free Academy in 1943, she moved to Newark, NJ where she worked for the Office of Dependency Benefits in the War Department. Lena married Frank P. Robinson, Jr., on October 28, 1945. Lena Mae was long-standing member of Monumental Baptist Church and a member / officer of the Independent Benevolent & Protective Order of the Elks of the World Auxiliary. She was politically active as an officer of the local NAACP branch, once leading a rent strike as a resident of Jones Court. Lena Mae moved from Elmira to Springfield, MA in 2010 where she happily lived out the remaining years of her life. Lena Mae is survived by three sons; Frank P. Robinson III (Dora), Michael P. Robinson (Jo), and Clifford C. Robinson (Barbara) and Daughter-in-Love Pamela Robinson, wife of the late Gerald R. Robinson, Sr.; Grandchildren: Kimberly (Robinson) Williams, Alexander Robinson, Sr.(Lawanda), Ada Robinson-Perez (Jay), Ahmed Robinson (Jacqui), Michael Robinson II (Josue'), Bernice Robinson, Gerald Robinson, Jr., and D'Aydra Robinson Allen (Edris).; Great-grandchildren: Isaiah Robinson (Kaitlyn), Matthew Perez, Francesca Williams, Beau Williams, D'eja Robinson, Alexander Robinson, Jr., Shaynice Robinson, Ariana Skvarek, Ahmeon Robinson, Denasia Robinson, Jonathan Allen, Davi Allen, Zanniah Allen and Iman Allen.; Nieces and nephews: Barbara Watson, Linda Watson, and Kathy McArthur (Dale), Danny Watson (Phyllis) Audrey Rodgers (David), David Watson, Valerie White (Alvin), Mark Watson (Peggy), Craig Watson. Lanny Stenhouse (Michelle), Diane Stenhouse, Julianne Lamar (Calvin), Marty Titus (William), and Michelle Smith. Pre-deceased Angels: Husband; Frank P. Robinson, Jr.; Daughters Paulette and Alberta Louise; Son; Gerald R. Robinson, Sr. (Pamela) Parents; Henderson and Anna Smith; Siblings; Julia, Geneva Griggs (William), Anna Watson (Raymond), Bessie Stenhouse (Nathaniel). Brothers; Henderson, Ira, Sidney, and James Smith, Nephew and Nieces; Brett Watson, Judy Watson. and Gloria Rodriquez., Sister-in-love; and Shirley (Greene) Smith. Family and friends are invited to her memorial service on Monday, March 4th at 12:30 pm in Monumental Baptist Church, 308 E. Clinton St., Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019