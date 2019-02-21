|
|
Lennix Roe Jividen
Elmira - LENNIX ROE JIVIDEN infant daughter of Rachel Jackson Jividen and Seth Jividen of Elmira,NY went to Heaven to become "One of God's Little Angels" on Monday February 18 , 2019. Lennix is also survived by her brother and sisters Darius Jividen , Kendra Jividen , and Lilliana Rai Jividen ; maternal grandparents : Rev. Randy and Helen Jackson of Horseheads, NY and Charity Hults of Elmira, NY; paternal grandmother; Marcia Jividen of Erin, NY; paternal grandfather: William Jividen of Horseheads, NY; maternal great grandfather: Milford Jackson of Elmira, NY; maternal great grandparents: Eloise and Lou Hults of Hornby, NY; paternal great grandmother: Paula Jividen of Horseheads, NY ; paternal great grandmother: Joyce Beach of Erin, NY; several aunts, uncles , cousins, and beloved friends of Lennix's Family. Relatives and friends are invited to Celebrate Lennix's Life on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 1PM at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS,NY. Lennix's grandfather the Rev. Randy Jackson and her uncle the Rev. David Jackson will officiate. Lennix will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery in Horseheads, NY. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Lennix Roe Memorial Fund C/O Frontline Family Ministries 1205 W. Church Street Elmira, NY 14905. Words of comfort and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019