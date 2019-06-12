|
|
Leon C. Callahan
Beaver Dams - Leon C. Callahan, age 78 of Beaver Dams, NY passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at home with family by his side. He was born on February 7, 1941 in Montour Falls, NY to Harold and Beatrice (LeBrantz) Callahan. He married Sandra Kennedy on August 7, 1965.
Leon lived his entire life in Beaver Dams on the family farm, Hill Creek Farm, where he spent many hours in the tractor seat producing award winning Angus beef. He did this in addition to his full time job as an operating engineer with R.L. Callahan for 45 years, retiring in 2003.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and visited many tracks. He always looked forward to family Pinochle games, and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Leon will be remembered as a mentor to many generations.
Leon is survived by his wife: Sandra ; children: Gregory (Trish) Callahan of Murrysville, PA, Geralynn (John) Harris of Addison, NY, Garret (Valerie) Callahan of Painted Post, NY; grandchildren: Amanda Harris, Meghan, Mikayla, Austin, and Lauren Callahan; brother: Rollin (Joyce) Callahan of Atlantis, FL and extended family.
Family and friends are invited to call at Carpenter's Funeral Home, 14 E. Pulteney St. Corning, NY on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm. A funeral service will be held at Grace Lee Memorial Wesleyan, 2075 Chambers Rd, Beaver Dams, NY 14812 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 4:00pm with Pastor Don Nagy officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Beaver Dams Cemetery.
Donations in Leon's name may be sent to: CareFirst and Steuben County Cooperative Extension (4-H Division).
Kind words or fond memories of Leon can be offered to his family at www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 12, 2019