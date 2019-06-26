|
|
Leon Coval
Elmira, NY - Leon Coval (1928-2019)Teacher, carpenter, artist, gardener, storyteller
Leon Coval, born in Atlas PA and formerly of Wellsburg and Elmira, NY, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls NY at the age of 90. Leon is survived by his daughter, Margaret Coval (Randy McBrayer) of Elizabeth CO; son John (Kathy) Coval of Breesport NY; and three stepdaughters: Deborah Runton of Sunbury PA, Julie (Eric) Miller of Hanover PA, and Elizabeth (Richard) Swivel of Dillsburg PA. He was preceded in death by his first wife Suzanne Reaser Coval in 1984, his second wife Nancyann Kramer-Coval in 2017, brothers John, Serge, Elias and George and sisters Mary Slawick, Vera Byrem and Zonia Kline.
Leon graduated from Bloomsburg (PA) State Teachers College and served in the U.S. Air Force where he taught bomb navigation systems at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. He taught high school chemistry and physics in Bloomsburg PA, and in Chemung County NY at Edison High School and Horseheads High School, where he retired in 1985.
Leon was an excellent carpenter and all-around craftsman. He built or remodeled numerous homes and other buildings, often with his son John. He brought artistry to carving, metal-working, masonry and crafts of all kinds. In 1946/47, he created a stone sculpture of a football player that stands at the entrance to Panther Stadium in Bloomsburg PA, after playing on Bloomsburg High School's undefeated football team that fall.
Leon liked to garden and during his life grew fruit trees, kept bees, and made cider on his homemade cider press. He loved animals, especially big dogs, and added three St. Bernards to the family over the years.
Most importantly, Leon Coval was helpful and generous to friends and family, loved to tell stories about his experiences, and was always reading, learning and exploring. People described him as larger than life and a force of energy, vitality, intellect, and humor.
Leon and his wife Nancyann were active members of Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. Family and friends are invited to visit at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, 140 Horseheads Blvd., Elmira Heights, NY on Thursday, June 27th, 2:00-4:00 pm, service following at 4:00 pm. Interment will be at Seamans Cemetery in Savona NY at the convenience of the family. Leon's family thanks the staff at Seneca View Skilled Nursing and Schuyler Hospital for their care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019