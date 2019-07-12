|
Leon H. Arnold
Nichols - Leon H. Arnold, 84, of Nichols, NY passed away at home on Wednesday July 10, 2019. He was born in Athens, PA, the son of the late Howard and Marie Arnold. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan P. Arnold; his sisters, Vivian and Edith Arnold; and his brother, Adrian "Stan" Arnold. Leon is survived by his wife, Jamie (Morgan) Arnold; his three sons, Robert Arnold, Thomas and Sherri Arnold, Steven and Kimberly Arnold; his step-children, Scott Morgan and Sarah Simmonds, Kristen and Barry Morgan, Diane and Daniel Tavelli; his grandchildren, Samuel, Sarah and Charlie, Joan and Zach, Joseph, Anna, Abigail, Emily, Margaret, Connor, Alex, Rachel, Aliyah, Andrew, Daniel, Nicholas; his great grandchildren, Madeline, Marlena, Maverick, Landyn; his sister-in-law, Eva Arnold; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Leon held a Master's of Engineering Degree and worked for several companies throughout the United States; most recently as a Senior Engineer for IBM and Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY, where he was most proud of his work on the Space Shuttle and the LAMPS Programs. As a member of Lakeview Chapel in Owego, Leon was a devoted Christian whose lifelong mission was to share the Gospel with others. He was also always willing to help others in need with his ability to fix, engineer and build anything from almost any material. Leon was a hard worker, who always kept his spirit of determination and perseverance which was driven by his love for his family and his faith in God.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd. Owego, NY 13827 on Monday July 15, 2019, from 11:00am until 1:00pm. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00pm with Pastor Kenneth Lindsey officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. Those wishing, may consider a memorial contribution in memory of Leon to Lakeview Chapel or Delta Lake Bible Conference Center 1-315-336-7210 www.deltalake.org . Please share your memories through Richards Funeral Home at www.RichardsFH.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on July 12, 2019