Leon James Peckham "Jim"
Elmira - Age 58 of Elmira NY, went to be with the Lord on December 29th, 2019 after he won his fight with Cancer. He was a very well-known man and a great mechanic. He loved his children and grandchildren and will be missed by many. Please always remember: Death is a challenge. It tells us not to waste time… It tells us to tell each other right now that we love each other." He is survived by his daughters, Amanda (Christopher) Coven, Jamie (John II) Ross, Erica (Kyle) Ward, & Shannon (Chuck) Miller; sons, James (Pamela) Peckham & Melvin Peckham; grandchildren, Dayvon and Sabrina Hall, Lexus and Dylan Zwanka, Jaylen and Savanna Ross, Austin, Kileah, Olivia and Jackson Ward, Dominic and Emily Peckham, Jacob Faber, Nikolas Bullers & Ariel Miller; sisters, Shari Strobel, Jean Whitson; brothers, David & Robert Peckham; many nieces, nephews and cousins; predeceased by his daughter, Shaina Sharee Peckham; father, Melvin Peckham; mother, Sharon Carberry. Jim was a mechanic in the area for over 30 years. He loved fishing, racing and turning wrenches. Those wishing may make a donation to the Guthrie Oncology Department, Sayre, PA in his memory (envelopes available at the Funeral Home). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home, Saturday, January 4th from 3 to 5 p.m. His funeral service immediately following at 5 p.m. Then you can attend his Celebration of Life at the VFW 113 Keefe St. Elmira, 14904 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020