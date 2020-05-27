Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Enderle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon R. Enderle Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon R. Enderle Jr. Obituary
Leon R. Enderle, Jr.

ENDERLE, Leon R. Jr.

Age 47, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Leon was born in Wellsboro, PA, son of the late Leon Sr. and Corrine (Fuller) Enderle. Leon was also predeceased by his grandson, Caleb. Leon's grandchildren meant the world to him. He will be missed dearly by his family. Leon is survived by his wife of 21 years, Tina; daughter, Christina (Cullen) Appleby; sons, Daniel (Amber) Strong and Michael (Tayia Janowsky) Howe; grandchildren, Jayydon, Bentley, Alexander and Avery; sister, Jaime Enderle; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Sherrill Strong; sister-in-law, Yvonne Riker; several nieces and nephews. Leon's wish was for no services to be held. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -