Leon R. Enderle, Jr.
ENDERLE, Leon R. Jr.
Age 47, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira. Leon was born in Wellsboro, PA, son of the late Leon Sr. and Corrine (Fuller) Enderle. Leon was also predeceased by his grandson, Caleb. Leon's grandchildren meant the world to him. He will be missed dearly by his family. Leon is survived by his wife of 21 years, Tina; daughter, Christina (Cullen) Appleby; sons, Daniel (Amber) Strong and Michael (Tayia Janowsky) Howe; grandchildren, Jayydon, Bentley, Alexander and Avery; sister, Jaime Enderle; father and mother-in-law, Jerry and Sherrill Strong; sister-in-law, Yvonne Riker; several nieces and nephews. Leon's wish was for no services to be held. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020