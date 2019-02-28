|
Leon R. Fice "Lee"
Horseheads, NY - Passed away Tuesday morning, February 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home at the age of 88. Lee was born October 21, 1930 in Athens, PA, son of the late Leon and Josephine (Farrell) Fice. Lee was an English teacher with the Horseheads Central School District for over 30 years and served his country honorably with the US Navy. He loved time spent with his family and loved to play golf. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 57 years, Mary Louise, and his children, John (Sue) Fice, Dave (Karin) Fice, Mary Jennifer (Greg) Hammett and Mary Kathryn (Walt) Delap; his grandchildren, Hailey, Joshua, Isabelle, Graydon, Zachary, Jack and Ava; and several extended family members. Lee was predeceased by his siblings, Joanna (Fice) Buckingham, Graydon Fice and Merle Fice. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, March 2, 2019 between the hours of 10-11AM with Lee's Memorial Service held immediately following at 11AM. Those wishing to remember Lee please consider donations to the Disabled American Veterans, VA Regional Office,130 S. Elmwood Ave, Ste 620, Buffalo, NY 14202. or to Chemung County Meals on Wheels, 409 Williams St., Elmira, NY 14901. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Lee's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019