Leon Sulyma
Jacksonville, FL - Sulyma, Leon, "Barracuda", age 81 of Jacksonville Florida passed away on Monday 3.25.2019. Leo was born April 19, 1937 in the Ukraine. The son of the late Walter Sulyma and Tykanna Sulyma. Leo retired from the Railroad and Narde Paving in Elmira after numerous years of employment. He was a member of US National Guard and the Labor Union. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Club. Leo was an avid hunter and fisherman. Always bringing home the "big catch". He was an accomplished tall tale storyteller and a lover of life enjoying each and every minute!
He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Leo is survived by Patricia A Collins Sulyma of Jacksonville, Florida whom he was married to for many years. He is also survived by daughter Patrice Mitchell and partner Sue Davidson of Erie, Pennsylvania. As well as daughter Elizabeth R. Welliver and son-in-law Gregg Welliver of Healdsburg, California and beloved grandchildren Alex Welliver and Tyler Welliver. Brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Henryka Rogansky of Webster New York.
Family and Friends are invited to a gravesite memorial service at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Elmira on May 4 at 10:00 am. Please use Mt. Zoar entrance.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019