Leon "Chief" VanAlstine
Leon "Chief" VanAlstine, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020. Leon was born in Elmira, NY on June 19, 1947 and lived most of his life in Caton, NY, son of Eldon A. and Jacqueline VanAlstine. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Gary Stewart and Steven Decker.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Susan C. VanAlstine of Elmira, NY; his daughters, Colleen VanAlstine of Elmira, NY, Jennifer (Christopher) Wiehe of Horseheads, NY; 4 grandchildren, Andrew (Alecia) VanAlstine of Castle Creek, NY, Hannah, Michael and MacKenzie Wiehe of Horseheads, NY; his brother, Eldon W. VanAlstine of Elmira Heights, NY; and sisters-in-law, Jane Stewart of Elmira, NY, Joan Decker of Cottontown, TN; and brothers-in-law, Michael (Crystal) Decker of Elmira, NY, George (Carolyn) Decker of Charlotte, NC, Timothy Decker, Larry Huntley of Palm Springs, CA as well as several nieces and nephews.
Leon was a Military Policeman in the 1st Calvary Division (United States Army) serving his country during Vietnam. He worked for 10 years at Westinghouse and NYSEG for 30 years. He also was a private pilot and loved to travel and spend time with his fur babies.
Friends may call from 11 am to 2 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave, in Elmira. A graveside service will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Elmira.
In compliance with NYS regulations, face coverings should be worn and social distancing will be practiced. Leon's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com