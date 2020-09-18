1/1
Leona Irene Morris
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona Irene Morris

Elmira, NY - Age 87 of Elmira, NY. She was born January 24, 1933 in Corning, NY, daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Templar and passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Janet and son Dennis one brother and one sister. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law Paul & Brenda Morris of Elmira and Larry Morris of FL; granddaughter Janet Morris of Elmira; niece Darlene Sutton of St. Petersburg, FL; dear friends Phyllis & Tony McKlevis of Elmira. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, September 22nd from 10 am to 12 noon. Her funeral service will be held at 12 noon. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Coopers Plains Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved