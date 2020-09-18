Leona Irene Morris



Elmira, NY - Age 87 of Elmira, NY. She was born January 24, 1933 in Corning, NY, daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Templar and passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter Janet and son Dennis one brother and one sister. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law Paul & Brenda Morris of Elmira and Larry Morris of FL; granddaughter Janet Morris of Elmira; niece Darlene Sutton of St. Petersburg, FL; dear friends Phyllis & Tony McKlevis of Elmira. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, September 22nd from 10 am to 12 noon. Her funeral service will be held at 12 noon. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Coopers Plains Cemetery.









