Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Wisneski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Terlecky Nee: Wisneski


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leona Terlecky Nee: Wisneski Obituary
Leona Terlecky nee: Wisneski

Horseheads - Age 102 of Horseheads, formally of Elmira, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Avery, FL; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Wisneski , CA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended family members of the Terlecky family; pre-deceased by her husband, Peter in 1985; sister, Irene Lutomski; brother, Lawrence Wisneski; and brother in-law Orman Avery. Leona was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at St. Casimir's Church. She retired from Hardinge, Inc where she worked as a secretary. At her request there will be no calling hours. Those wishing may attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in St. Casimir's Church at 10 am. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish (envelopes available at her mass). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now