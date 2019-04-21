|
Leona Terlecky nee: Wisneski
Horseheads - Age 102 of Horseheads, formally of Elmira, died on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Avery, FL; sister-in-law, Mary Anne Wisneski , CA; several nieces, nephews, cousins and the extended family members of the Terlecky family; pre-deceased by her husband, Peter in 1985; sister, Irene Lutomski; brother, Lawrence Wisneski; and brother in-law Orman Avery. Leona was a communicant of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at St. Casimir's Church. She retired from Hardinge, Inc where she worked as a secretary. At her request there will be no calling hours. Those wishing may attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in St. Casimir's Church at 10 am. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter and Paul's Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish (envelopes available at her mass). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Kalec Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019