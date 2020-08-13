1/1
Leroy A. Borden
1928 - 2020
Leroy A. Borden

Horseheads - Leroy A. Borden, 92, of Horseheads, NY, took his final motorcycle ride through the gates of Heaven on August 11, 2020.

He was born on April 27, 1928 in Corning, NY to William and Louella Morseman Borden.

He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and taking many trips on his motorcycle to lots of different places. He also enjoyed camping and playing cards on his computer.

He was a former employee of Ingersoll Rand in Painted Post, NY. He had quit school at an early age to get a job and help out his family. He had attended the Salvation Army in Corning, NY and the Maranatha Bible Church in Horseheads, NY.

Leroy is survived by his current wife, Theresa Conover Borden and her children, as well as Leroy's children, Patricia (Floyd) Wood, Louisa (Norm) Wood, Judie Bertani, David (Becky Madrigal) McIlwain, Virginia Heffner, Beverly Croak, Darlene (Bob) Mclelland and his siblings, Beatrice VanZile, Wayne (Bonnie) Borden and Maynard Borden as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Louella (Morseman) Borden. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 54 years, Elsie (Fenton) Borden and his siblings, Herbert, Janet, Donna, Pauline, Waneta and Gladys.

Due to present circumstances, there will be no calling hours. There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Many thanks to the staff at Elcor Nursing Facility for his excellent care for the past 5 years.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.




Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
