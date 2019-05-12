Services
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:15 PM
Leslie "Diane" Foster Obituary
Leslie "Diane" Foster

Elmira - Passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Diane was born in Williamsport, PA on January 22, 1952, a daughter of Joanne Nittinger and the late Edgar L. Liddic, Jr. She was predeceased by her children, Joshua and Alyss Ellett; granddaughter, Mahalah Arnold; and Richard and Junie Kast who raised her. In addition to her mother and step-father, Neal Nittinger, she is survived by her daughter, Sarah Foster-Braveman and son-in-law, Ty Arnold of Elmira; grandchildren, Chantel, Aliyah, Kaden, Tyrah, Zadie, Devin and Maddox; great grandchildren, Bentley, Christopher and Gabrielle; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bonnie & Fred Scott, Patti & Jack Bliss, and Mary & Brad Newgard; significant other Chuck Miller; along with several nieces and nephews. Diane retired from Pathways in Elmira. She loved animals, gardening and spending time with her family. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water St., Elmira on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6:15 p.m.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 12, 2019
