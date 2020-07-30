Leslie J. Farrington



Leslie J. Farrington passed away peacefully on Sunday July 26, 2020 at the age of 95. He was blessed to have lived independently with his wife Joan Farrington in their Hector home, with a sharp mind, until the day of his passing. Les was born February 26, 1925, in Detroit, MI to Samuel and Eva Farrington. He proudly served in the Army Air Corp from 1944-1945 as navigator in a B-25 in the Pacific. He returned and married Margaret Mobley of Las Cruces, NM in 1946. In 1949 Les graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Accounting. Les and Margaret raised their three children Greg, Vicki, and Paul Farrington in the Los Angeles area where he was the President of Griffin Printing & Lithograph Inc. Les and Margaret had 36 wonderful years together until her death in 1983.



Les was fortunate to fall in love and marry Joan Brown of Elmira, NY in 1984. Joan, already having two children of her own, Chuck Kendall and Kim Kendall became an equal part of his family and were very dear to Les. Together, Les and Joan loved dancing, traveling, camping across the country in their RV, socializing with their friends and contributing to their community in Hector. Les had a curious mind, he loved learning new things, discovering new technology and discussing world affairs. He also enjoyed using his hands; building, gardening, cooking, and even sewing.



Les is survived by his loving wife Joan of 36 years. Along with his children, his many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hector Presbyterian Church in Hector, NY.



Services are being postponed until all who loved Les can attend safely to celebrate his amazing life, thank you.









