Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Johnson


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Johnson Obituary
Leslie Johnson

Pine City, NY - Age 87, was born October 19, 1932 in Binghamton, NY the son of the late Lester and Lottie Johnson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends, at the home of his daughter in Pine City, NY on Thursday, April 30, 2020. His sisters, Ada, Mary Lou and Roseanna, and grandson, Charles Vanderpool Jr. preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved companion, Kathryn Vanderpool; his loving children, Leslie John Bailey with his daughter Shanelle Burns; Marlene Vanderpool (Sonny McGowan) with her son, Roy Salsman III (Harley Nichols) and their children, Secret Lynne Salsman, and Promise Lea Salsman; Diane (Kenneth "Tiger") Alexander with their son, Timothy Bailey and his daughter, Aryanna Bailey; great granddaughter, Selen Vanderpool; great great granddaughter, Charlie Rose Kithcart; along with several nieces and nephews. Special thanks and appreciation to Katrina and Debbie for the love, care and assistance given to Leslie. Mr. Johnson was a Veteran of the US Army and proudly served his country. He retired from Valley City Gas in Sayre, PA after many years of dedicated service. He loved the outdoors especially fishing and working in his woodshop. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the VFW. His services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Leslie's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -