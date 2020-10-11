Lester B. Swain
Tioga, PA - Lester B. Swain, age 94, of Tioga, PA passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family and his dog Kayla on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1926, a son of Joseph and Ethel (Buckbee) Swain. Lester was the husband of the late Laura (Brown) Swain who died in 2018. He was an Army veteran of WWII and worked as a welder at Ingersoll Rand, L&L Mobile Home Sales and Service, Jones & Bragg, and Berwick Forge & Fabricating. Lester was a member of the Mansfield VFW, the Tioga American Legion, and a Republican committeeman for over 40 years.
Lester is survived by his sons Donald (Christy) Swain of Sharptown, MD, Gary (Lisa) Swain, of Sharptown, MD, Randy (Theresa) Swain of Tioga, PA and Scott Swain of Tioga, PA along with daughters Rosemary Wetmore and Penny (Robert) Eckman, both of Tioga, PA; grandchildren David Wetmore, Regina Howard, Shawn Lee Swain, Shawn Lee K. Swain, Brandon Swain, Travis Swain, Sheila Forrester, Danny Lee Swain, Melissa Swain, Amanda Swain and Lindsay Swain; many great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild; special caregivers Brenda Robbins and Debbie Button. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ethel Swain, his wife Laura, son-in-law David Wetmore, brothers Donald and Robert Swain and sisters Margaret Swain and Doris Mortimer.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A funeral will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Burial will take place in the Evergreen Cemetery in Tioga, PA. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com