Lester George (Joe) Hill
Lester George (Joe) Hill

Joe resided at Bethany Village in Horseheads NY. He passed away at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from kidney failure, with his family by his side. Joe was born on October 2, 1930 to Benjamin and Olive Hill. He married the love of his life, Patricia Scott, on July 4, 1953. Joe served in the US Army 82nd Airborne and served in combat in Korea. Joe received his high school diploma for serving in the US Army. Joe spoke many times of working for Dalrymple's and all the friends he had there.

Joe was predeceased by brothers Benjamin, Richard, Edward, Carl, Raymond, Francis, Floyd, Lloyd, Gerald, Vern, and Arland, and sisters Eleanor and Lora. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patricia; his loving children Leslie (Ron), Gary (Dru), Susan (Herb) and Mark (Sheila); 4 grandchildren Sarah, Heather, Laurie and Caitlyn; along with 5 great-grandchildren Reed, Megan, Cortney, Hunter and Blake.

A private family burial along with military honors will be held at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chemung County Humane Society, 2435 Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903. Joe's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
