Lester Montanye
Lester Montanye

Elmira - Lester E. Montanye

Age 93, of Webb Mills, NY, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 very unexpectedly.

He is survived by his daughter, Christine Wilson of Elmira, NY; sons, Jerry (Leslie) Montanye of Beaver Dams, NY, Mark (Bridgitte) Montanye of Fulton, NY; grandchildren Melissa (Scott) Wilson Patrick of Millerton, PA, Wendy (Brian) Wilson Bush of Elmira, NY, Christine (Brian) Wilson Heater of Elmira, NY, Heather Montanye of South Carolina; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson, several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his wife, Gloria (Norris) Montayne, son Larry Montayne, and son-in-law, Charles Wilson.

Lester was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of World War II.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Lester's tribute wall can be signed at www.olthof.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Olthof Funeral Home - Elmira
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
