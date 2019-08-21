|
Lester R. Champion, Sr.
Elmira - Age 72, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Lester was born in Ovid, NY, son of the late Harold and Dorothy (Bennett) Champion. Lester was also predeceased by his son and daughter-in-law, Daniel and Elizabeth Champion, sisters, Elma, Jean and Margie, brothers, Calvin, Jack and Harold. Lester will always be remembered as a wonderful husband, dad and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, along with gardening and woodworking. Lester is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sharon; daughter, Jennifer Champion; son, Lester Jr. (Amanda) Champion; grandchildren, Lester III, Jessica, Noel, Monica, Johnathan, Brian, Britany, Zander and Alexis; many great grandchildren; sister, Bonnie (Brent) Ward; brothers, Robert (Dorothy) and Ralph (Barbara) Champion; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service for Lester on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1pm in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019