James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Levi R. "Uncle Fly" FIelds


1960 - 2020
Levi R. "Uncle Fly" FIelds Obituary
Levi R. FIelds "Uncle Fly"

Elmira - Age 59, of Elmira, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was predeceased by his father, Jack Fields and his brothers, Jack and Sidney Fields. Levi is survived by his mother, Audrey Fields; fiancé, Karen Cornish; daughters, Stacey Taft, Lea Redder and Cheyanne Fields; step-children, Tim Walburn and Jani-Lee Cornish; brother, Doug Dillon; sisters, Tina (Nick) Scrip, Sandy (Bob) Stone, Belinda White, Mary (Bill) Querry and Patty (John) Quick; grandchildren, Grace, Savannah and Bailey Taft, Jade and Connor Redder, Khymahnee and Kasiah Flint, Paityn and Lincoln Walburn and Chelsea and Lillyanah Finnerty; along with several nieces and nephews. It was Levi's wish that no services take place. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
