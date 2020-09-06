Rev. Lewis E. Brown
Painted Post, NY formerly of Millport,NY - REV. LEWIS EDWARD BROWN AGE 79 of Painted Post, NY formerly of Millport, NY was called to Heaven on Saturday September 5, 2020 . Rev. Lew was born June 1, 1941 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Lewis E. and Eleanor "Babe" Ryan Brown. Father Lew was ordained on June 3, 1967. Father Lew enlisted in The U.S. NAVY RESERVES on June 30 , 1985 as a Supervisory Chaplain and was discharged on June 30, 2007 attaining the Rank of Captain. He was the Chaplain of The Ancient Order of Hiberians in Elmira and a member of The Knights of Columbus. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his bother Daniel. He served various parishes having served at All Saints Parish in Corning, NY as his last assignment. Father Lew loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Father Lew is survived by his brothers and sisters: Paul and Connie Brown of Oneida, NY , Patricia "Tesha" and George Grow of Millport, NY , Mary Jo and Brent Woronoff of Palm Coast, Florida , and George and Sue Brown of Horseheads, NY ; nieces and nephews: Katie Brown of Charlotte, NC , CDMR Michael Brown US NAVY stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii and Bethany Brown ; Major Laurey Tyson and Major Chad Tyson with the U.S. ARMY and their children Katherine, Ava, Nevaeh, Noel , and Calla of El Paso, Texas; Tammy Grow of Horseheads, NY , Cory Grow and Taka Grow and their children Maya and Kai; Joseph E. Ordway III of Jacksonville, Florida and Daniel L. Woronoff of Palm Coast, Florida and grand nieces and grand nephews Quinn Ordway of Camp Lejune, NC , Kiara Ordway and Seth Ordway both of Maynard, MA; Sabrina Chilson of Pine Valley, NY , Lucas and Samantha Brown of Odessa, NY ; several cousins and many fellow priests. Father Brown will lie in state at St. Mary's Church at All Saints Parish on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 PM. The public is welcome to pay their respects in person to Fr. Brown at this event. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the following events are restricted to family and clergy only. Evening Prayer from the Office for the Dead will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9 at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September 10. Both events will be livestreamed and available at www.allsaintsparish.org
. The public and friends of Fr. Brown are invited to participate in Evening Prayer and the Funeral Mass via livestream. Father Brown will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery next to his parents and his brother. Full Military Honors will be accorded Father Brown at St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY . Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com
