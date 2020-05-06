Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Elmira - Age 81 of Elmira, NY broke free of his earthly chains and entered his eternal home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Lew was the youngest and last surviving child of the late Raymond and Matie Kimber. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Eleanore Kimber in 2018; sisters, Margaret Miller, Joan Conklin, Ruth Bosworth, Christine Kimber; brother John Kimber. Lew is survived by his daughters, Kathy (Chris) Erway, Darlene (Terry) Dean, Melody (Jamie) Donahue, Pamela (Don) Sauter; son Dusty Kimber; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. Lew was the owner of Kimber's garage. He was a self-taught and gifted musician who loved to play his guitars. He enjoyed listening to local bands. As a devoted follower of Jesus, Lew made it his life's mission to lead as many people as possible to the Lord and to pray continually for those he met. There will be no calling hours. A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Care First or the Foodbank of the Southern Tier. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020
