Lewis J. Tuma
Corning - Lewis J. Tuma, age 73 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital with his family by his side.
Born on February 3, 1947 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Jaroslav and Mary (Kapral) Tuma. Lewis was a graduate of Corning East High School, class of 1965. He served in the US ARMY from June 1966 through August 1969. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant E5. He married Lois DeLap on May 13, 1967. He worked as a mailman for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2002 after 33 years of service.
Lewis attended the Corning First Baptist Church and was a member of American Legion Post 1612 of Big Flats, a lifetime member of the Corning VFW, Post 524, and a lifetime member of the Czechoslovak Society of America, Empire Lodge 448. Lewis was affectionately referred to as the "Mayor of Market Street" by many local business owners.Since his retirement, Lewis enjoyed traveling throughout the states with Lois, fishing, spending time with his family and going to various casinos. Lewis adored his grandson. He taught him how to fish and would spend many hours working on wood projects together.
Lewis is survived by his loving wife, Lois Tuma of Corning, NY; son, Scott (Sandra) Tuma of Painted Post, NY; grandson, Johnathan Tuma of Painted Post, NY; sister, Christina Tuma of FL, twin sister, Lucille (Richard) Clawson of Valois, NY; brother and sister-in-law, Walter (Elaine) DeLap of FL; nieces: Suzanne Blanchard, Mary Beth Peigler, Brenda Clawson, Marcy Ofinowicz, and Rebecca Carpenter; nephews: Walter DeLap, II and Zach DeLap.
In addition to his parents, Lewis was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Walter and Mary (McCollumn) DeLap; and sister-in-law, Peggy Ann DeLap.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. Phillips Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 17 W. Pulteney St., Corning has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lewis's name may be sent to: Corning First Baptist Church, 110 E. First St., Corning, NY 14830.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020