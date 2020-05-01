|
|
Lewis Lee Cook "Cookie"
Horseheads, NY - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 90. Cookie was born October 22, 1929 in Elmira, NY, son of the late Edwin and Elsie Smith Cook. He served his country honorably with the US Army, retired after 38 years with American LaFrance and was a 32nd degree Mason in Lodge 913. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Elizabeth Reynolds Cook and son, Lee Cook. Cookie is survived by his daughter, Tanya Cook (Jim Stewart), sons, Bruce (Theresa) Cook, and Roy (Michelle) Cook; grandchildren, Scott, Christopher, Matthew, Mary and Tyler; great grandchildren, Tristan, Alizander, Camden and Caroline; sister-in-law, Florence Reynolds; daughter-in-law, Chris Cook; and several extended family members. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time. Services will be privately held by the family. He will be laid to rest alongside his wife in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY. Those wishing to remember Cookie please consider donations to Vietnam Veterans Museum, Chapter 803, P.O. Box 1121, Elmira, NY 14902-1121. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Cookie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020