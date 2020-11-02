Lewis O. Chappell



Tioga, PA - Lewis O. Chappell, age 92, of Tioga, PA, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at home surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Milford and Edith (Rumsey) Chappell.



He was an Air Force veteran, having served in WWII. He retired from Penelec, after working there for 39 years. Lew was a member of the Tioga Masonic Lodge #373 for 63 years, a member of the Tioga American Legion Post #235, a member of the Holliday Alliance Church and had served as the Mayor of Tioga. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling and telling stories.



Survivors include his wife of 72 years Marcia Chappell of Tioga; sons, William Chappell of Millerton, David (Patty) Chappell of Millerton, and Danny (Sally) Chappell of Tioga; daughter, LuAnn (Bob) Wheeler of Tioga; grandchildren, Chad, Daran, Lindsay, Blair, Jordan, Chance and Katelyn; great-grandchildren, Zeke, Stella, Madelyn and Rylin; many special nieces and nephews and a very special canine friend, Cocoa. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard (Carolyn), Jerry (Joanne) and his sister, Alice (Art).



A private memorial service will be held at the family's convenience with Rev. Samuel Seaman officiating and a Masonic service. Memorial contributions may be made in Lew's name to the Holliday Alliance Church, 33 Oakwood Drive, Middlebury Center, PA 16935, Attn: Rev. Samuel Seaman. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Mansfield, PA. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Middlebury Twp., PA.









