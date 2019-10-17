|
Lewis Sayre Van Duzer Jr.
Horseheads - LEWIS SAYRE VAN DUZER JR. Age 82 of Horseheads, NY passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Lew was born December 3, 1936 in Elmira, NY the son of the late Lewis Sayre Van Duzer and Carolyn Hough Van Duzer. Lew was a graduate of Horseheads High School Class of 1955 and went on to take courses at Corning Community College and Elmira College. He joined the U.S. Naval Reserves while in High School and continued to serve for 14 years. Lew married his wife, Jean Kakritz Van Duzer on October 17, 1964 and she pre-deceased him on July 31, 2008. Lew was a retired Optical Technician at Winchester Optical in Elmira, NY from 1959-2007. He was a member of The Southern Tier Retired Lions Club and served as its President 3 times. He was also a member of the Horseheads Kiwanis Club, Horseheads Historical Society, Friends of the Horseheads Free Library having served at a past President, Mars High Power Rocket Club, American Kite Flyers Association, the Horseheads Youth Bureau Board, Mechanical Bank Collectors for over 50 years, and founded the Southern Tier RC Boat Club in 1978. Lew was a Cub Scout Leader and an assistant Boy Scout leader when his boys were growing up. Lew was a volunteer at The Horseheads Historical Museum and The Friends of The Library Annual Book Sale. Lew loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Lew is survived by his sons and daughter-in-laws: James Sayre and Marie Van Duzer of Williamsville, NY and their children Lucas J. and Alex M. Van Duzer , William Lewis and Carole Van Duzer of Erie,PA and their children Austin S. and his fiancé Caroline Habas, and great grandson Eli; Alyssa R. Van Duzer, David Joseph and Deirdra Van Duzer of Horseheads, NY and their son Daniel ; sister Jan (Mrs. Frederick) Rohrs of Horseheads, NY ; brother-in-law: George Kakritz; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends including chosen granddaughters: Alyssa H., Alysa G., Arian W., Kyra F., and Brooke F.; special friends: Dave and Marianne Helsing; Ed and Paula Miller; Lori Ketchum; Cathy and the Rite Aid Pharmacy gang; Liz and the Five Star Bank in Horseheads; Meghan and Alexandria and the Tanino's family; Sugar and Spice Staff; and Amanda, Emily, Sal, Guy and Giuseppe's Staff; Brian, Mel and Dick and all members of the retired Lions Club. Lew will be truly missed by many! Relatives and friends may call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday October 20, 2019 from 2-5 PM. Lew's Funeral Services and Time of Remembrance will be held at the Funeral Home at the conclusion of calling hours. Lew will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Jean in Maple Grove Cemetery. The Family will provide their own flowers and those wishing may remember Lew through memorials to The Friends of The Horseheads Free Library 405 South Main Street Horseheads, NY 14845 or to The Horseheads Historical Society 312 West Broad Street Horseheads, NY 14845. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019