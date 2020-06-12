Lieutenant Colonel Abbott R. Morgan
Largo - Lieutenant Colonel Abbott R. Morgan, United States Army (Retired), age 87, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, godfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good friend, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2020 at Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, FL. See the full obituary at www.ALifeTribute.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.