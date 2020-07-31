Lilith Eve Aikens
Westfield, PA - Our little Angel passed away on July 25, 2020 after a very short time on this earth. Lilith is survived by her parents, Penny Burrows and George Aikens III; brother, Xavier; sister, Leia; material grandparents, Tia (Marv) Burrows of Westfield, PA; paternal grandparents, George and Josefina Ruibal-Aikens Jr.; and several cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Lilith's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
.