|
|
Lillian B. Ruocco
Corning - Lillian B. Ruocco, age 95 of Corning, NY passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers.
Born on December 25, 1924 in Massena, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Jenny (Mazur) Dywan. Lillian was a graduate of Massena High School, class of 1942, and went on to complete one year of business school in Syracuse, NY. She married Joseph Ruocco on September 19, 1946, he preceded her in death on August 16, 2014. She spent most of her life working as a homemaker raising her children before beginning work as a page and office clerk for the Southern Tier Library System and Corning Public Library, retiring after 2 years of service. During her time there, she was responsible for sending out books on tape.
Lillian will be remembered as an avid sports fan. Having been a softball player in her younger years, she later became a huge NY Yankees fan. She was also an avid NASCAR fan, loved watching Duke and Syracuse basketball, and enjoyed playing golf. She enjoyed playing Euchre and Bridge with her many friends. She was a beautiful knitter and often made blankets and sweaters for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lillian was very proud of her heritage and her family. Her greatest joy was watching and supporting her grandchildren's many activities whether in person or in spirit.
Lillian is survived by three children: Joseph N. (Teresa) Ruocco of Corning, NY, Carolee (Larry) Sherman of Elmira, NY, Annette (Alan) Zerbe of Bethlehem, PA; grandchildren: Anthony (Rachel) Ruocco, Nicholas (Lindsay) Ruocco, Becky (Norm) Kieffer, Jeremy (Teresa) Sherman, Maggie Zerbe, Torie and Abbie Zerbe; nine great grandchildren; brother, Andrew Dywan; sister, Mary Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lillian was predeceased by four brothers: Joseph, Theodore, Zigman and Chester; and two sisters: Jen and Sophie.
Family and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at the church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lillian's name may be sent to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting or the Southeast Steuben County Library, 300 Nasser Civic Center Plaza Suite #101, Corning, NY 14830.
The family would like to thank Mom's caregivers, especially Annie who always treated Mom with compassion and respect.
To leave kind words or to share a memory, please visit www.CarpentersFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020