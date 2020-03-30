|
Lillian Christastie Minch
Horseheads - Age 100, of Bethany Manor in Horseheads, died on March 28, 2020. Lillian led an active and full life and thoroughly enjoyed her children, grandchildren, traveling and her Nissan. She married the true love of her life, John (Jack) Minch and had three daughters. They were almost about to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary however, her husband died six months prior to the event. They lived many years on Kendall Place in Elmira. Besides her husband, Lillian was predeceased by their youngest daughter, Maureen (Rene) Maniatty. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn Lewis of Manassas, VA, Sharon and Dr. Trent Nichols of Hanover, PA and George Maniatty of Jupiter, FL. Her grandchildren include Kristin Collins of Fayetteville, AR, Robert J. Hotaling of Abingdon, MD and Elisa Lewis of Norfolk, VA. Her great grandchildren are Colyn, Madelyn and Evelyn Ritter, Robert P. Hotaling and Lillian and James Arndt. She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins. Since 1996, Lillian made her home at Bethany Knolls Apartments and in January, it was necessary for her to have nursing care at the Manor. Her family is deeply appreciative of the wonderful care given to her by the nurses and staff on Skilled One. In addition, we are indebted to her niece, Rita McCabe of Pine City who faithfully attended to her aunt's needs over the years. Barrett Funeral Home will provide the funeral arrangements with the memorial service postponed to a later date.
