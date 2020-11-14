Lillian J. Szerszen



Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was surrounded by family as Angels guided her to Heaven. She was born September 10, 1945 in Chicago, IL to James "Jack" McKinley and Genevieve (Sockett) Emmons. She grew up in California. That is where she met her navy sweetheart. She had a long and loving marriage to William Szerszen. Lillian truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends, bingo, watching movies, as well as bird watching. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.



Lillian was preceded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her four beloved children, Tammy (Bob Dimirsky), John (Virginia) Szerszen, Sandra (Michael Corsi), and Billie-Jo (Chad Cunningham); sisters, Karen, Kathy, and Barb; grandchildren: P. Joseph, Sean, Jessica, Angelo, Allysa, Alizabeth, Austin, Stephanie, Savannah, Kayla, Nicole, and Chris along with several great grandchildren.



Lillian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her gentle spirit, hearty laugh, infectious smile, and love for all will forever be remembered. Family and friends are invited to call the James D. Barrett Funeral Home, 1004 Lake Street, Elmira on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. A zoom link will be available. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, all visitors are required to wear masks.









