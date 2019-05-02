|
Lillian V. Henry
Horseheads - Lillian V. Henry, age 90, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Lillian was born on May 9, 1928, in New York, NY, the daughter of the late Adolf and Julia Tatara Gartner. She and her husband, Joseph C. Henry, would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2019. At the age of 20, Lillian graduated from Hunter College, New York, NY, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. A retired school teacher, she taught in the Horseheads Central School District for 25 years. Following retirement, she was active for many years as a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of Chemung and Schuyler Counties, First Presbyterian Church food pantry, and the social concern ministries at St. Mary Our Mother Church, where she was an active communicant for over 60 years. She was a professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Lillian was devoted to her family and treasured the memories she made with them. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her children: Brother Paul Henry, AA of Fiskdale, MA, Janet and Kevin Kilcommons of Annandale, NJ, Mary Julia Hotaling of Horseheads, NY, and Robert Henry of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Claire Kilcommons, Grace Kilcommons and Craig Stout, Samuel Hotaling, Georgia Henry, and Gwyneth Henry; sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Raymond Hussey of Rosedale, NY; many nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her sister, Rose A. Linsner. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 318 BROAD STREET, HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Lillian's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Our Mother Church, Horseheads, NY. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery, Horseheads, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lillian's name to . Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019