Services
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
Calling hours
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Our Mother Church
Horseheads, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Henry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian V. Henry


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lillian V. Henry Obituary
Lillian V. Henry

Horseheads - Lillian V. Henry, age 90, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Lillian was born on May 9, 1928, in New York, NY, the daughter of the late Adolf and Julia Tatara Gartner. She and her husband, Joseph C. Henry, would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary on June 4, 2019. At the age of 20, Lillian graduated from Hunter College, New York, NY, with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology. A retired school teacher, she taught in the Horseheads Central School District for 25 years. Following retirement, she was active for many years as a volunteer for Literacy Volunteers of Chemung and Schuyler Counties, First Presbyterian Church food pantry, and the social concern ministries at St. Mary Our Mother Church, where she was an active communicant for over 60 years. She was a professed member of the Secular Franciscan Order. Lillian was devoted to her family and treasured the memories she made with them. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph; her children: Brother Paul Henry, AA of Fiskdale, MA, Janet and Kevin Kilcommons of Annandale, NJ, Mary Julia Hotaling of Horseheads, NY, and Robert Henry of Portland, OR; grandchildren: Claire Kilcommons, Grace Kilcommons and Craig Stout, Samuel Hotaling, Georgia Henry, and Gwyneth Henry; sister and brother-in-law, Annette and Raymond Hussey of Rosedale, NY; many nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. In addition to her parents, Lillian was predeceased by her sister, Rose A. Linsner. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 318 BROAD STREET, HORSEHEADS, NY on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. Lillian's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Our Mother Church, Horseheads, NY. She will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery, Horseheads, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lillian's name to . Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 2 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now