Services
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
(570) 673-4333
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Pepper Funeral Home
578 Springbrook Dr
Canton, PA 17724
Lillian (Selleck) Weisbrod Obituary
Lillian (Selleck) Weisbrod

Lutz - Lillian (Selleck) Weisbrod, 95 of Lutz, FL, died December 29, 2019, in Tampa. The family will receive friends on January 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Pepper Funeral Home, Canton, PA. with services following at 11. Burial will be in Mt. Lake Cemetery. After graduating from Troy High School, Troy, PA, she worked in the Eclipse factory in Elmira.

She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, Robert C. Weisbrod, brothers; Richard and Howard Selleck, sister; Lorrin May Rathbun. Surviving are Patricia Louise Schatz, daughter, Frederick Schatz; Carol Jean Scopinich, daughter and husband Carl Leadaman; and granddaughter Kimberly Louise Schatz-Martin and husband Aaron Martin.

A full obituary and video link to honor Lillian's life at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
