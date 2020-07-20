RIP god mom you taught me alot that I still live by to this day I love you and will appreciate that always so crazy how many years have passed by so many memories most of mine are on Miller street since meeting you when i was 11 yrs old you made your home another home for me and you worked me in the kitchen garden etc and I was so compliant cause that what us young youth did in that era and it made me who I am today rip you lived a long life now you have finally joined all of your siblings husband and friends who have left and await your arrival my prayers are to all the family and friends

Tammie tanks

