LINCOLN B. WAGER
Watkins Glen - Age 89, of Watkins Glen, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019, while a resident of Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility in Montour Falls, NY.
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Thursday (Sept. 19th) from 5pm-7pm. Funeral services will be held Friday (Sept. 20th) at 11:00am at the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church, 520 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen; followed by burial at Union Cemetery of Hector with military honors; a reception will be announced.
Lincoln was born at home in Watkins Glen on February 15, 1930, the son of Lincoln G. Wager and Edna (Hakes) Wager. He was a graduate of Watkins Glen HS and, after school, served in the US Army during the Korean War. After returning from Korea, Lincoln began working for the NYS DOT, where he was employed for 36 years.
Although he played sousaphone in a marching band for many years, Lincoln was best known for his tenor singing voice, sharing his vocal talents as a lifelong choir member of the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church, while also accepting frequent requests from members of the community to sing at special events. Many will remember him as the man who sang the National Anthem at local football and basketball games at Watkins Glen High School. In addition to his love for music, Lincoln was an avid sports fan. He loved roller skating, bowling, baseball (he was a rabid Mets fan), football, and basketball, but his real passion was for Watkins Glen Senecas team sports. For more than 50 years at WGHS, he was basketball scorekeeper, football scoreboard operator, and, whenever requested, he would keep the scorebook for the Seneca baseball team. His interest in and enthusiasm for sports grew in the 1990's to include soccer, when many of his grandsons began to play the "other football", which made him very proud.
Lincoln was predeceased by his parents; children Penny Wager, Bruce Wager, and Michiel Barr; grandson John Barr; brother Robert Wager; and sisters June Elizabeth Wager, Mary Ellen Wager, Dorothy Smith, and Rosalind Maine.
He is survived by his children Debra (Raymond) Bailey, Kevin (Meg) Wager, and Larry (Rebecca) Wager; sister-in-law, Linda Wager; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; his many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his special friend, Jeanette Randall.
The family would like to extend their most sincere and heartfelt thanks to the Seneca View Skilled Nursing Staff for their attentive and compassionate care. You have a very difficult job, but you do it exceptionally well. We are forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Lincoln's memory to the "Watkins Glen Sports Booster Club", PO Box 267, Watkins Glen, NY 14891 or the Watkins Glen First Presbyterian Church, 520 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. You may express condolences to the family or leave a remembrance online in "Obits" at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019