Linda Ameigh Chilson
1962 - 2020
Linda Ameigh Chilson

Watkins Glen - Age 57 of Watkins Glen, passed away Sept. 21, 2020 at home.

She was predeceased by her mother Ida Ameigh, brother Joseph Ameigh, brothers-in-law Harold Chilson and Kenneth Hartford, grandson Rylee Brion-Chilson, and niece Carey Ellis-Carins. She is survived by her children, Robert Chilson (Katie Brion) of Athens, PA, Josh Chilson of Watkins Glen, Megan Chilson of Watkins Glen, and father Lynn Ameigh Jr.; brothers and sisters, Kathleen Hartford of North Carolina, Jim Ameigh of Watkins Glen, Susan Farr of Hector, Marian Ameigh of Watkins Glen, and Michael Ameigh of Watkins Glen; brother-in-law, Paul (Beverly) Chilson of Monroeton, PA; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Ellis of Summerfield, FL; 7 grandchildren, Jacob Charles Brion, Kayla Anna Marie Brion, Jessie James Brion, Matthew Jordan Brion-Chilson, Cayden Michael Brion-Chilson, Karley Marie Brion-Chilson and Courtney May Brion-Chilson; and special buddy, dog Taz.

The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Friday (Sept. 25) from 4pm-6pm; followed by a funeral service at 6:00pm at the funeral home, with Interment at Sugar Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
SEP
25
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
