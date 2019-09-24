Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:15 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Linda E. Devine Obituary
Linda E. Devine

Elmira - Age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Sat. Sept. 21, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Born on Dec. 7, 1948 in Troy, PA; to Herbert & Elsie Walburn Punchard.

She graduated from EFA Class of 1966. A homemaker, Linda enjoyed flower gardening, fishing, playing video games and most of all family times. She is survived by her loving family; sons, Rich Devine, Elmira; Kevin (Candace) Kieffer, Horseheads; 7 grandchildren, Jessica, Phyllis, Brandi, Larry, "Little Rich", Nadia and Flynn; and great grandchildren; father, Herbert Punchard Jr. Elmira; siblings, Kathy (Chuck) Henry, Brad (Pat) Punchard, Elmira. Linda was predeceased by her mother, Elsie Punchard in 2016; husband, Richard "Dick" Devine; and loving companion, Paul Kieffer in 2018. Family and friends will be received at Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, 1126 Broadway, Southport/Elmira on Thu. Sep. 26, 2019 between the hours of 10 a.m. - 12 (noon). Funeral services will follow at 12 :15 p.m. with graveside services in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
