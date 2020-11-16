1/1
Linda F. Bailey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda F. Bailey

Elmira - Age 80, of Elmira, NY passed away November 15, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1940, in Corning, NY, daughter of James and Shirley (Smith) Catchpole. She graduated from Elmira College with a BSN and served faithfully at Arnot Ogden Medical Center as an RN until retirement. Linda had a love for reading, camping, traveling, skiing, and the NY Yankees but, she was happiest when she was among family. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Wallace Bailey, sister, Judith Catchpole, sons, Lawrence and Dana Crone, daughter, Evelyn Fivie and granddaughter, Darcy Crone. She is survived by her sisters and brothers Sally Crowe, Janice McConnell, Phyllis Liddiard, James Catchpole and Thomas Catchpole; son, Frank Crone; grandchildren, Gary Norton, Becky Lewis, Elizabeth Burguess, Teresa Crone and Pamela Peckham; Several aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved great-grandchildren. Arrangements will be scheduled by the family at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved