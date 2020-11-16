Linda F. Bailey



Elmira - Age 80, of Elmira, NY passed away November 15, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1940, in Corning, NY, daughter of James and Shirley (Smith) Catchpole. She graduated from Elmira College with a BSN and served faithfully at Arnot Ogden Medical Center as an RN until retirement. Linda had a love for reading, camping, traveling, skiing, and the NY Yankees but, she was happiest when she was among family. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, Wallace Bailey, sister, Judith Catchpole, sons, Lawrence and Dana Crone, daughter, Evelyn Fivie and granddaughter, Darcy Crone. She is survived by her sisters and brothers Sally Crowe, Janice McConnell, Phyllis Liddiard, James Catchpole and Thomas Catchpole; son, Frank Crone; grandchildren, Gary Norton, Becky Lewis, Elizabeth Burguess, Teresa Crone and Pamela Peckham; Several aunts, uncles, cousins and beloved great-grandchildren. Arrangements will be scheduled by the family at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.









