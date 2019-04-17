|
|
Linda Faye Lewis
Warner Robins, GA - Age 66, entered into rest on the evening of Thursday, April 11, 2019. Linda Faye was born in Cochran, Georgia, on December 18, 1952. She was the daughter of Inell Thomas and the late James Coley. She was a 36-year resident of Warner Robins, GA where she worked at City Hall for 10 years, successfully owned and operated The Cutting Edge Beauty Salon for 14 years and most recently obtained Cosmetology Instructor's license to teach at Central Georgia Technical College. Linda Faye was also a master seamstress, frequently posting on her blog, "Faye's Sewing Adventures." And finally, she enjoyed being in the kitchen and was a self-proclaimed gourmet cook! Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughter, Alondra Lewis (Velente Wallace) of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Ashleigh Brundage, Velente Wallace II, Jumaul Wallace, and Malachi Wallace; great-grandchildren, Nahla Simone Wallace and Novah Skai Wallace; mother, Inell Thomas of Elmira, NY; siblings, Brenda Gail Coley, Patricia Ann Clark (Julius), and Christopher Jerome Thomas, all of Elmira, NY, Cynthia Coley -Stokes (Nathaniel) of Basking Ridge, NJ, James Coley of Peterson, NJ, Jerome Coley of Fruitland, MD, Rose Coley- Brown (Gene) of Paterson, NJ, Ronnie Coley(deceased), Linda, Georgia (deceased); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, and friends. Family and friends are invited to visit the Walter J.Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., on Friday, April 19th from 12 pm to 1 pm. Her funeral service will be held there at 1pm. Committal and interment immediately following in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019