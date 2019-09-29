|
|
Linda J Hungerford
Elmira - Age 64, of Elmira, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Linda was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and loved by many. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Allen) Kitching, Elmira; sisters, Virginia (Roy) Barber Elmira, & Laurie Hungerford Elmira; brother, Daniel (Donna Tice) Hungerford, Elmira; grandchildren, Alanna, Marquis, and Alexis Kitching; two special nieces' Armanda and Rebecca, along with many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; predeceased by her mother and father; Lydia and Willard Hungerford Sr.; and brother, Willard Hungerford Jr. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3rd from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019