Services
Kalec Funeral Home
705 E. Church St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-734-6196
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the Kalec Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Hungerford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda J. Hungerford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda J. Hungerford Obituary
Linda J Hungerford

Elmira - Age 64, of Elmira, died on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Linda was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and loved by many. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Allen) Kitching, Elmira; sisters, Virginia (Roy) Barber Elmira, & Laurie Hungerford Elmira; brother, Daniel (Donna Tice) Hungerford, Elmira; grandchildren, Alanna, Marquis, and Alexis Kitching; two special nieces' Armanda and Rebecca, along with many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; predeceased by her mother and father; Lydia and Willard Hungerford Sr.; and brother, Willard Hungerford Jr. The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Thursday, October 3rd from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now