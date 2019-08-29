Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witness
708 Lena Place
Elmira, NY
Linda J. Symonds


1948 - 2019
Linda J. Symonds Obituary
Linda J. Symonds

Elmira - Age 71, of Elmira, NY, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born on January 22, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late James and Edith Gilmore Sr. She was predeceased by her husband, George Symonds in 2010. Linda is survived by her daughter, Christine (Michael) Morrison; brother, James (Renee) Gilmore Jr.; sister, Gwen Ripley; grandchildren, Zachary (Alyssa) Morrison and Jessica (Braden) Turner; great-grandchildren, Maverick Morrison and Grayson Turner; along with several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Linda on Saturday, August 31st at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witness, 708 Lena Place, Elmira. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
